AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 596,900 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the June 30th total of 1,000,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 167,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Insider Activity at AFC Gamma

In other AFC Gamma news, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 51,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $536,179.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,633,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,970,357.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AFC Gamma news, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 87,155 shares of AFC Gamma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $873,293.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,502,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,092,224.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 51,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $536,179.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,633,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,970,357.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 140,464 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,692 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AFC Gamma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFCG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 58,293 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 25.6% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,126,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,699,000 after purchasing an additional 229,831 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 12.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 9.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 822,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 71,021 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 7.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 566,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 40,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFC Gamma Stock Up 1.1 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AFC Gamma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of AFC Gamma from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. JMP Securities cut shares of AFC Gamma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of AFC Gamma from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of AFCG stock opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.26. AFC Gamma has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.97.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AFC Gamma Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is 108.48%.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medical and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

