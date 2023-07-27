Affinity Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $129.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $130.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.86.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

