Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.90

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.
Separately, HSBC cut shares of Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12.
Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company develops and sells properties; provides property construction, ecological landscaping, and intelligent home and decoration services.
