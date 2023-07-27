Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Short Interest Down 42.5% in July

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the June 30th total of 123,400 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Agile Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $38.50.
Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($7.76) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.81 million for the quarter. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,658.43% and a negative net margin of 318.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 256,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter.
Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.
