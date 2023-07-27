AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Short Interest Up 100.8% in July

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 100.8% from the June 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.5 days.

AIB Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AIBRF opened at $4.30 on Thursday. AIB Group has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11.

Get AIB Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIBRF shares. UBS Group upgraded AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AIB Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AIB Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.03.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, AIB Capital Markets, and AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.