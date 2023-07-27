Air Lease (AL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Air Lease to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $636.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.52 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 7.60%. On average, analysts expect Air Lease to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Air Lease Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AL opened at $41.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.77. Air Lease has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $46.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Air Lease

In other Air Lease news, Director Yvette Hollingsworth Clark purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $98,696.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,733.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Air Lease news, Director Yvette Hollingsworth Clark purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $98,696.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,733.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Lease

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 141.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Air Lease by 36.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,769 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Air Lease in the first quarter worth $58,077,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the first quarter worth $46,494,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $41,846,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Further Reading

