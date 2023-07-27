Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.91 per share for the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q3 guidance at $2.85-$2.95 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $11.30-$11.50 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE APD opened at $303.01 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $224.75 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.37 and its 200-day moving average is $288.77. The company has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.57%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.80.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

