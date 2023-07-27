Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Short Interest Update

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the June 30th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air T in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Air T

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRT. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Air T in the second quarter worth $692,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Air T by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Air T by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Air T by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air T by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air T Stock Performance

AIRT opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.39. Air T has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.40%.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

