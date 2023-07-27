Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Down 44.4% in July

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Airports of Thailand Public Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AIPUY opened at $19.68 on Thursday. Airports of Thailand Public has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79.
Airports of Thailand Public Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Airports of Thailand Public
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Airports of Thailand Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airports of Thailand Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.