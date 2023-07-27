Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Down 44.4% in July

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Airports of Thailand Public Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AIPUY opened at $19.68 on Thursday. Airports of Thailand Public has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Profile

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the airport business in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Management Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, Security Business, and Project on Perishable Goods Business segments. It operates 6 international airports, including Suvarnabhumi Airport, Don Mueang International Airport, Chiang Mai International Airport, Hat Yai International Airport, Phuket International Airport and Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai International Airport.

