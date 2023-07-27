AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 1,438 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.86.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $129.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $130.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

