Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Short Interest Down 70.4% in July

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 70.4% from the June 30th total of 11,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 778,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Akanda

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akanda stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akanda Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Akanda stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. Akanda has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32.

About Akanda

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. The company operates through Cultivation and Distribution segments. It intends to supply medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products.

