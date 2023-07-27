Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF) Short Interest Up 182.4% in July

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,843,000 shares, a growth of 182.4% from the June 30th total of 1,360,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,260.6 days.

Aker BP ASA Stock Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS AKRBF opened at $28.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.03. Aker BP ASA has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $39.10.

Get Aker BP ASA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKRBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Aker BP ASA in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Societe Generale raised Aker BP ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company was formerly known as Det norske oljeselskap ASA and changed its name to Aker BP ASA in October 2016. Aker BP ASA was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.