Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.40

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.40 and last traded at $28.26, with a volume of 96710 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

Akzo Nobel Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 2.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings. The company also provides performance coatings that protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

