Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the June 30th total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Akzo Nobel Trading Up 1.1 %

Akzo Nobel stock opened at $28.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings. The company also provides performance coatings that protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.