Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Alarm.com from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 1,660 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $81,041.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,920.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $229,161.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,666 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,454.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $81,041.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,188 shares of company stock valued at $555,270 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alarm.com

Alarm.com Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 6.0% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,976,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,132,000 after acquiring an additional 111,805 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $54.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average of $50.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $44.92 and a 12 month high of $78.99.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $209.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Further Reading

