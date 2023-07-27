Aldebaran Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,771 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.5% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,590 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,531,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 27,121 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,819,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $12,857,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 69,473 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Down 3.8 %

Microsoft stock opened at $337.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.90.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

