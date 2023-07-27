Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Short Interest Up 122.8% in July

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 122.8% from the June 30th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Aleafia Health Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALEAF opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. Aleafia Health has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.07.
Aleafia Health Company Profile
