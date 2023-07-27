Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Short Interest Up 122.8% in July

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 122.8% from the June 30th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Aleafia Health Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALEAF opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. Aleafia Health has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.07.

Get Aleafia Health alerts:

Aleafia Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Aleafia Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as cannabis health and wellness company in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company owns and operates a virtual network of medical cannabis clinics staffed through physicians and nurse practitioners. Its product portfolio includes cannabis oils, capsules, edibles, cannabis-infused sublingual strips, pre-roll, milled, and vape cartridges; bath bombs and soft gels; hang dried, hand trimmed, long cured, and small batch dried flower; and concentrates.

Receive News & Ratings for Aleafia Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aleafia Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.