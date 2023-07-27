Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Free Report) (TSE:AXR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.47. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 534,500 shares traded.

Alexco Resource Stock Up 4.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $76.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexco Resource

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexco Resource during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Alexco Resource during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 315.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 30,299 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 49.0% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 69,055 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 168,810 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 26,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

