Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Short Interest Up 173.8% in July

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 659,600 shares, an increase of 173.8% from the June 30th total of 240,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Alfa Laval Corporate Price Performance
Shares of ALFVF stock opened at $36.46 on Thursday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.83.
About Alfa Laval Corporate
