Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Short Interest Up 173.8% in July

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 659,600 shares, an increase of 173.8% from the June 30th total of 240,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Price Performance

Shares of ALFVF stock opened at $36.46 on Thursday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.83.

Get Alfa Laval Corporate alerts:

About Alfa Laval Corporate

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.