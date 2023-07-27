Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Short Interest Up 176.3% in July

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, an increase of 176.3% from the June 30th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allarity Therapeutics
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allarity Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 114,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Allarity Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of Allarity Therapeutics stock opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.72. Allarity Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $3,276.00.
Allarity Therapeutics Company Profile
Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.
