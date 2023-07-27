Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Short Interest Update

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the June 30th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Almonty Industries Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALMTF opened at $0.41 on Thursday. Almonty Industries has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49.
Almonty Industries Company Profile
