Alpha Group International (LON:ALPH) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,290 ($29.36) and last traded at GBX 2,230 ($28.59). 612,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 509% from the average session volume of 100,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,200 ($28.21).

Alpha Group International Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,176.70. The company has a market cap of £961.53 million, a P/E ratio of 2,654.76 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Activity at Alpha Group International

In related news, insider Tim Butters sold 11,400 shares of Alpha Group International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,180 ($27.95), for a total value of £248,520 ($318,656.24). Company insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Group International Company Profile

Alpha Group International plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services.

