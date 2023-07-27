Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,043,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 169,718 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.8% of abrdn plc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. abrdn plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $730,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $129.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.10 and a 200 day moving average of $107.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $130.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.86.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

