Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 43.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,617,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.86.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL opened at $129.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $130.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

