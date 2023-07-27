Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 97,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,143,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 98,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,389,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $247,850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in Alphabet by 3.6% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 24,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $7.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.27. 61,621,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,628,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $130.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.74.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $29,695.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.38.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

