Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.1% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 5.8 %

GOOGL opened at $129.27 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $130.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.86.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.