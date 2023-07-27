Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $129.27 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $130.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.74.
In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. 51job reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.86.
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
