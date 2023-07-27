Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Reduced by Herbst Group LLC

Herbst Group LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.0% of Herbst Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.86.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $129.27 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $130.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

