Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 4.9% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,335,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $129.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $130.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.86.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

