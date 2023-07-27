Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Short Interest Update

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the June 30th total of 42,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alset

In other news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503,818 shares in the company, valued at $7,431,299.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 54.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Alset alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alset

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alset by 34.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,984,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 505,417 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alset by 155.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,121,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alset by 261.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 108,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alset by 51.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.88% of the company’s stock.

Alset Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEI opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Alset has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84.

Alset (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter. Alset had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 1,096.44%.

Alset Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alset Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.