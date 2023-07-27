Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the June 30th total of 195,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Alstom Stock Performance

Shares of Alstom stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. Alstom has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74.

Alstom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be paid a $0.0274 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th. This is a boost from Alstom’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Alstom

ALSMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Societe Generale lowered Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

