Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) PT Lowered to C$27.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.88% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALS. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Laurentian dropped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.25 to C$24.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altius Minerals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.84.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of ALS stock opened at C$20.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.88. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$16.11 and a 52 week high of C$24.00. The company has a market cap of C$996.38 million, a P/E ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$22.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.80 million. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 5.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals will post 0.5606497 EPS for the current year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

