Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 80.4% from the June 30th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Alvopetro Energy Stock Performance
ALVOF opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $275.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.61. Alvopetro Energy has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.
Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.16 million during the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 43.94% and a net margin of 48.48%.
Alvopetro Energy Announces Dividend
Alvopetro Energy Company Profile
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.
