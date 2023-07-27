Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 80.4% from the June 30th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Performance

ALVOF opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $275.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.61. Alvopetro Energy has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.16 million during the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 43.94% and a net margin of 48.48%.

Alvopetro Energy Announces Dividend

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Alvopetro Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.92%.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

