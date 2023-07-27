Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Boosted by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,323 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.8% during the first quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,469 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 27.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.4% in the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,112,064 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $114,865,000 after purchasing an additional 67,188 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 9.2% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 701,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,414,000 after purchasing an additional 59,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,991,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,825 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,865 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $128.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 305.12, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.05.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

