Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Jessup Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,284 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,329 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 7.7% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 11,016 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 43,323 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,469 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,825 shares of company stock worth $8,546,865. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $128.15 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 305.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.64 and its 200-day moving average is $108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.05.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

