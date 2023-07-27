Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,381 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,825 shares of company stock worth $8,546,865 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.8 %

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.05.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $128.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 305.12, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

