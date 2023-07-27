Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,793 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,825 shares of company stock worth $8,546,865 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.05.

AMZN opened at $128.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

