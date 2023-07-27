Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,660 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.7% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,825 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,865 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.8 %

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.05.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $128.15 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.64 and its 200-day moving average is $108.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 305.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.