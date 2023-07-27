Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,137 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.5% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,165,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,825 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,865 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.05.

AMZN stock opened at $128.15 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 305.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.64 and its 200-day moving average is $108.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

