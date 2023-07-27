American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,078 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,264,227,000 after buying an additional 1,126,106 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 16,743,035 shares of the airline’s stock worth $212,971,000 after acquiring an additional 152,873 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,865,918 shares of the airline’s stock worth $176,203,000 after acquiring an additional 469,371 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,655,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $135,534,000 after buying an additional 1,852,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,261,000 after buying an additional 1,382,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of AAL opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.56. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.96.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Airlines Group news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

