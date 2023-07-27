American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Short Interest Up 1,800.0% in July

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

American Business Bank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMBZ opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.75. American Business Bank has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $41.35. The company has a market capitalization of $284.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Get American Business Bank alerts:

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.59 million for the quarter.

American Business Bank Company Profile

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Business Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Business Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.