American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 7.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in American Express by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in American Express by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $167.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.42%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

