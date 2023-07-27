American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. Guggenheim cut their target price on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE AWK opened at $147.78 on Thursday. American Water Works has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.56.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Water Works

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,295,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,533,663,000 after purchasing an additional 587,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,857,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,590,470,000 after purchasing an additional 423,764 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 17.3% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,679,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,219,000 after purchasing an additional 838,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 98,401.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,079,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

