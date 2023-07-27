American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.72 to $4.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.78. American Water Works also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.72-$4.82 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.78. 793,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.67 and its 200 day moving average is $147.08. American Water Works has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AWK. Guggenheim lowered their price target on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.00.

In other news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American Water Works by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after buying an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

