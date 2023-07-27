American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Receives $67.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Woodmark

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 1st quarter worth about $12,112,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth about $7,866,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth about $6,444,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,240,000 after purchasing an additional 103,815 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,962,000 after purchasing an additional 100,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $76.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.42. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $77.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.86. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $481.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

(Get Free Report

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.