Americold Realty Trust (COLD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE COLD opened at $32.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1,641.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average is $30.14.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,400.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.