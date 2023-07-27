Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $353.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,891,000 after acquiring an additional 322,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,405,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,008,000 after acquiring an additional 15,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,686,000 after acquiring an additional 195,537 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,828,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,310,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMP opened at $354.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.60 and its 200-day moving average is $320.57. The firm has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $245.78 and a 52-week high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

