Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,486 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,967,000 after buying an additional 48,626 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,908,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,658,000 after buying an additional 169,761 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BOX by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,221,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,277,000 after buying an additional 87,347 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in BOX by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,937,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after purchasing an additional 101,231 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BOX by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,524,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,583,000 after purchasing an additional 69,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BOX

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $86,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 155,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,560.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $86,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 155,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,560.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $354,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,520,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,505,361. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,230 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOX Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BOX stock opened at $30.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.99. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average of $29.02.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.58 million. BOX had a net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BOX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

