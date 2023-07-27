Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.14.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 1.7 %

SIGI opened at $102.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.14 and its 200 day moving average is $97.22. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.81 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.61.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.13). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $999.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.06%.

Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group

In related news, Director Wole C. Coaxum acquired 351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.67 per share, with a total value of $35,335.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,330.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

