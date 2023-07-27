Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,016,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,608,000 after buying an additional 703,122 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 16.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,199,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,026 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,733,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,556,000 after purchasing an additional 534,725 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,526,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,753,000 after purchasing an additional 37,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $290,398,000. Institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SLF opened at $52.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $53.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.03.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.554 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.25%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Featured Articles

